© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Environmentalists: Research Reserve Would Help Inform Efforts To Protect Long Island Sound

Connecticut Public Radio | By Matt Dwyer
Published September 17, 2021 at 7:18 PM EDT
Tropical Storm Henri New Haven, East Haven, Branford
Ryan Caron King/Connecticut Public
/
Connecticut Public
NEW HAVEN, CT - August 22, 2021: Boats in New Haven Harbor as seen from Morris Beach in New Haven as the winds and rain of Tropical Storm Henri pick up early Sunday afternoon. Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public). State workers walk outside of the State Office Building at 50 Columbus Blvd in downtown Hartford, CT. (Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public)

An effort is underway to expand marine research in Long Island Sound.

The plan would add a location in the state, to a national system of areas designated for environmental research.

Environmentalists and scientists are pushing to put in place a new reserve in the coastal waters along Southeastern Connecticut.

It would include the area near the mouths of the Connecticut River, and the Thames River.

The National Estuarine Research Reserve would be managed by the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, and UConn.

A public comment period on the designation is now underway.

An online public hearing will be held October 7.

The DEEP says using the area for research would help scientists better understand what is happening in Long Island Sound.

They say that would better inform efforts to protect the sound.

News
Matt Dwyer
Matt Dwyer is a producer for Where We Live and a reporter and midday host for Connecticut Public's news department.
See stories by Matt Dwyer