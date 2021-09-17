Environmentalists: Research Reserve Would Help Inform Efforts To Protect Long Island Sound

An effort is underway to expand marine research in Long Island Sound.

The plan would add a location in the state, to a national system of areas designated for environmental research.

Environmentalists and scientists are pushing to put in place a new reserve in the coastal waters along Southeastern Connecticut.

It would include the area near the mouths of the Connecticut River, and the Thames River.

The National Estuarine Research Reserve would be managed by the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, and UConn.

A public comment period on the designation is now underway.

An online public hearing will be held October 7.

The DEEP says using the area for research would help scientists better understand what is happening in Long Island Sound.

They say that would better inform efforts to protect the sound.