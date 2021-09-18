Photos: Puerto Rico Four Years After Hurricane Maria

The effects of Hurricane Maria, a deadly Category 4 Hurricane that swept the island of Puerto Rico four years ago, left Puerto Rico shaken. Followed then by a series of earthquakes that rattled the island, some Puerto Ricans who most need help are still waiting and hoping for some sense of a normal life. Community leaders, neighbors, and non profit groups are still scrambling for donations of food, clothing and money to keep the people of Puerto Rico going. Delays, lost documents, and finding proof of ownership of property have left homes still in shambles with seemingly no hope of rebuilding. Some that have waited are starting to see some light at the end of the tunnel and are slowly finding their way back to their Puerto Rico.

