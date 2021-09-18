© 2021 Connecticut Public

News

Photos: Puerto Rico Four Years After Hurricane Maria

Connecticut Public Radio | By Joe Amon
Published September 18, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT
1 of 16  — Canovanas
Jose Carrasquillo Rivera stands in his home that was ruined from the wind and rain of Hurricane Maria. He has been building a brick home nearby with his own money, dollar for dollar he says, in Canovanas on July 14, 2021.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
2 of 16  — Cayey
A gated community above Vegas, a barrio in the municipality of Cayey, is mostly back to normal while homes and roads in the town below are still in need.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
3 of 16  — Bayamon
Angel Morales putting up form for the cement roof that he is putting on the home he is rebuilding in Bayamon for his wife, Diana Rivera, and him. He is hoping to be able to live in it again before Christmas nearly four years after Hurricane Maria.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
4 of 16  — Rio Grande
The lunch crowd during a hot and humid day at El Rey Del Mondongo in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico on July 10, 2021.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
5 of 16  — Guayanilla
Hair stylist Jose Rivera cutting the hair of his friend Pedro Quiñones in front of the Barrita Blasini. “I like to come out and show my work," he said in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico July 15, 2021.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
6 of 16  — San Juan
Still living in a damaged home, 80 year old Ines Martinez Rivera breaks into dance for her neighbors during a walk near her home in Hato Rey, San Juan.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
7 of 16  — San Juan
Nereida Lebron grabs her granddaughter Kamil Reyeis 5, before she can get away while holding her 2 month old grandson Patricio Arevalo during a visit in San Juan on July 16, 2021.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
8 of 16  — San Juan
Jose Luis Camacho Rivera in the doorway of the one room shack that has been his home for years waiting for his new home across the street to be finished in Hato Rey, San Juan on July 10, 2021.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
9 of 16  — Bayamon
A small dog guards what is left of a home that was destroyed by Hurricane Maria as the owner waits for ownership issues to be resolved so repairs or replacement can begin in Bayamon, Puerto Rico July 11, 2021.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
10 of 16  — Bayamon
Cristobal Morales Rios, 50, has basic electric and gas for the stove in his house. He has no indoor running water and seems to have given up getting help for his home after not being able to prove ownership of the property in Bayamon on July 11, 2021.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
11 of 16  — Bayamon
Cristobal Morales Rios, 50, outside of his house. He has no indoor running water and seems to have given up getting help for his home after not being able to prove ownership of the property.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
12 of 16  — Bayamon
63 year old Elias Morales fiercely hugs a member of Club Semillitas de Amor, Inc., a community group that has been his life line. His small home in Bayamon is not structurally sound and will need to be torn down but he is still living there waiting for an evaluation and has an unsure future.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
13 of 16  — Bayamon
63 year old Elias Morales in the gutted bedroom of his small home in Bayamon on July 11, 2021. It is not structurally sound and will need to be torn down but he is still waiting for an evaluation and has an unsure future.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
14 of 16  — San Juan
A man with seemingly nowhere to go sits alone in a square that was teaming with people just a few short hours ago in San Juan on July 14, 2021.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
15 of 16  — Cayey
Orlando Colon Martinez on his way up the mountain to cut sweet grass for his calves on his farm in Cayey, Puerto Rico July 14, 2021.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
16 of 16  — Cayey
A lone cow on a mountain side farm in Cayey on July 14, 2021.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public

The effects of Hurricane Maria, a deadly Category 4 Hurricane that swept the island of Puerto Rico four years ago, left Puerto Rico shaken. Followed then by a series of earthquakes that rattled the island, some Puerto Ricans who most need help are still waiting and hoping for some sense of a normal life. Community leaders, neighbors, and non profit groups are still scrambling for donations of food, clothing and money to keep the people of Puerto Rico going. Delays, lost documents, and finding proof of ownership of property have left homes still in shambles with seemingly no hope of rebuilding. Some that have waited are starting to see some light at the end of the tunnel and are slowly finding their way back to their Puerto Rico.

For more on the impact of Hurricane Maria, stream this month's episode of Cutline - Los de María: Four Years After the Hurricane.

News
Joe Amon
Photographer
See stories by Joe Amon