Connecticut-based Haitian Newspaper publisher Calls Sending Refugees Back To Haiti A "Tragedy"

NPR has been reporting on the humanitarian crisis going on at the American border as over 12,000 Haitian refugees at one point gathered in the border town of Del Rio, Texas with hopes of gaining entry into the US.

Many took this action after the recent 7.2 magnitude earthquake and this year’s assassination of President Jovenel Moïse rocked that country.

By most estimates, Connecticut is among the top-10 nationwide in terms of the size of its Haitian population.

Angelucci Manigat is the Publisher of the "Connecticut Hatian Voice," a publication that serves Haitian nationals both in this state as well as in surrounding states.

He joined "All Things Considered" to talk about his reaction to the news that the US Government intends to fly all of those Haitian refugees at the Texas border back to Haiti.