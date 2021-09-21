Lamont Administration Won't Release School Air Quality Results As Complaints Mount

Kristen Record is a physics teacher at Bunnell High School in Stratford, and every fall when school resumed, so too would her migraines and coughing.

“I had always associated the start of school year with seasonal allergies,” she said.

Record is part of a growing number of educators who say poor ventilation in their classrooms and other contaminants are making them sick. The state’s largest teachers’ union says that each year more educators who are sick are filing workers compensation cases related to air quality issues in their schools.

”It's not just the air that is making teachers sick, it's ventilation, it's heating and air conditioning. Some teachers come to me with rashes all over their body,” said Melanie Kolek, an attorney with the Connecticut Education Association.

In Stratford, Record and other teachers suspected their air in their classrooms was making them sick, but there was no way for them to know since there are no air quality standards or inspection requirements for schools. It took the extraordinary step of staff pinpointing the problem themselves – the carpet and the toxins in the chipped tile beneath it – and finding a loophole to get it replaced.

”We filed a second complaint about trip hazards, and that’s what it took to get the carpet removed,” she said.

If staff suspect high dosages of certain chemicals are making them sick at work, they can file a complaint but teacher union officials say such air quality complaints don’t have much success because the standards are so low.

For Record, the loophole that led to new flooring for the school helped her.

“Wow, I wasn't the one that was sick, it was my classroom that was sick.”

So how many other classrooms are sick throughout Connecticut?

There’s an easy way to find out since the Lamont administration surveyed Connecticut’s 1,200 schools last winter to assess the ventilation systems and the presence of contaminants like mold. All but 11 districts responded.

But the Lamont administration has denied Connecticut Public’s requests since early August to release those responses, saying they are waiting until their final report is that the legislature required the administration to complete is ready.

Konstantinos Diamantis, deputy secretary for the governor’s budget and policy office and the director of school construction, couldn’t say when the responses will be available or the final report complete.

“We have one data analyst and he has other jobs besides that survey, so we’re just not done with it yet. I will be happy to share, as soon as I have it to share, rather than pieces of it. I don’t have a completed report,” he said.

The state used to publish a regular inventory of the health of school facilities. That survey and its report was done every two years, and parents and educators could look up the results online . That stopped in the years leading up to a landmark school funding trial, where the condition of city schools became an issue .

The last report was in 2013. It reveals dozens of schools were facing air quality issues, and local officials had no immediate plans to address the problems.

Inside a classroom at Stamford's Westover Magnet Elementary School a few years ago. The pandemic is spotlight longstanding issues with America's school buildings, including exposure to contaminants, as well as poor ventilation systems. A scene inside Stamford's Westover Magnet Elementary School a few years ago. The corner of a classroom at City Hill Middle School in Naugatuck. A photo of from Ridgefield's Scotland Elementary School a couple years ago.

Despite COVID, still no air quality requirements

Good ventilation in school classrooms is a key ingredient to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said since early in the pandemic.

But only California and New Jersey have indoor air quality requirements for public schools and other government buildings. Scientists are calling for that to change. The Lamont Administration declined to weigh in on whether it supports such requirements for Connecticut as awareness grows surrounding the role poor ventilation can play in the spread of certain diseases.

Paula Schenck, an expert at UConn Health on indoor air quality said the state does provide some free consulting for school officials on improving air quality, but some misunderstand that they will be forced to make expensive upgrades.

“There are no standards where I can say there's OSHA oversight, there’s EPA oversight there CDC oversight. Here’s what there is: guidance,” she said.

Sick schools in Connecticut left on their own

Diamantis says the administration will not be paying for ventilation systems to be replaced, repaired or upgraded during the pandemic just because many local officials haven’t prioritized ventilation for years.

“The issue of HVAC systems being failed to be maintained, should have been maintained before we even knew about COVID-19. That is my frustration. COVID is really a result that has brought everyone to their knees to understand the value of maintaining your HVAC systems,” said Diamantis, who has overseen the state’s school construction program for six years. “In most cases, the maintenance budgets for HVAC systems are last when people have to pick between books or other things that teachers may need. So as a result, those systems suffer, which is what I get as an excuse as to why they fail to maintain their systems.”

Local officials, however, say that explanation isn’t fair.

What’s really happening, is that the ventilation systems in so many schools are well over 20- or 30-year old, which experts say the life of a ventilation system should be. The 2013 survey had a long list of schools with systems much older than that.

Allison Minto/Connecticut Public Teacher Kristen Record after the floor in her classroom was replaced: '“Wow, I wasn't the one that was sick, it was my classroom that was sick.' [Photographed by Allison Minto]

"Most schools are designed and were done in a period of the (19)50's and 60's. So the the ventilation was done in a different standard different way of doing things. Nowadays we have comprehensive standards that are developed by American Society of Heating, Refrigerating, and Air Conditioning Engineers, which provides the ventilation requirements," said Scott Fitch

He's the the co-owner of Innovative Construction and Design Solutions, a company that helps schools in Connecticut with ventilation systems,

"I don't know if I've seen poor maintenance or good maintenance. I mean, it seems adequate," he said of the schools he's worked in.

In Coventry, for example, the district is asking the state for help with the $6.1 million bill to replace its decades old systems in its middle and high schools. Coventry Town Manager John Elsesser said they’ve done the upgrades and maintained their systems, but the systems are from another era and don’t protect children from the virus spreading anywhere near that a new system would.

“This is pretty standard system for it's day — but technology changes and standards change. An old rotary phone won't send an email or text message. That's the type of technology change we're we're talking about here," he said.

Fitch, who works with Coventry Public Schools, agrees.

"To say that that's a maintenance issue for why they have to upgrade and change, I don't know if that's true. That's a whole paradigm shift of HVAC system design."

As the pandemic continues to spotlight longstanding issues with the state's school buildings, a recent survey by the teachers' union of nearly 1,000 Connecticut educators found that only 27% believed their school's ventilation system is providing them enough protection during the pandemic and nearly half were unsure.

Current state law gives the Department of Public Health the option to make funding available if it “is certified [a] school indoor air quality emergency” because the building conditions “present a substantial and imminent adverse health risk that requires remediation.”

But for now, the state isn’t considering COVID an air quality emergency in schools and isn’t getting involved.

That position has frustrated local officials, who have been pressing the governor's for months to fund air quality construction projects. That means the governor would likely have to relax the cap he has put on school construction spending as part of his strategy to reign in state borrowing. The federal aid sent to their schools and towns, several school and local officials say fall far short of being able to get ventilation systems where they should be.

During the Council of Small Towns annual meeting earlier this year, the Democratic governor told his audience of town leaders, "Message heard. You know, I've been a little bit of a cheapskate when it comes to spending and when it comes to borrowing, but I also understand: A, we're in a pandemic, B, we may get some federal support on this front. That would be a very helpful,"

He also said his Office of Policy and Management knows how ventilation in schools is faring.

"What Kosta has done over at OPM is we've gone to most of the schools, at least we know exactly what the status is on ventilation there," Lamont said.

