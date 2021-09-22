Lamont, Friends With Stamford Mayoral Candidate Valentine, Sides With Democratic Opponent

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has endorsed a fellow Democrat for mayor in Stamford, even though he is friends with the unaffiliated candidate and former New York Mets manager Bobby Valentine.

Lamont held off supporting state Representative Caroline Simmons for Stamford mayor until after she won the Democratic Party primary. He now fully supports her.

“I think Caroline would be a great mayor for a city that's got its wind to its back. And I want to keep that momentum going,” Lamont said.

Lamont has said that the unaffiliated candidate in the race, former Major League Baseball manager Bobby Valentine, is a good guy. Valentine, who’s been endorsed by Republicans, tweeted a picture with Lamont and New York Governor Kathy Hochul at CitiField on September 11. Lamont said he’s sticking with Simmons.

“I support Caroline Simmons for mayor if that's not clear enough for you. And I think Booby Valentine is a good guy and a real champion,” Lamont said.

Lamont said he’s backing Simmons because of her government experience. Simmons worked at the Department of Homeland Security before winning her state legislative seat in 2014. She is the chair of the General Assembly’s Commerce Committee. The mayoral election in Stamford is on November 2.

