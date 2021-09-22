© 2021 Connecticut Public

News

Lamont, Friends With Stamford Mayoral Candidate Valentine, Sides With Democratic Opponent

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published September 22, 2021 at 7:23 PM EDT
Conn. Gov. Ned Lamont
JESSICA HILL
/
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Conn. Gov. Ned Lamont

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has endorsed a fellow Democrat for mayor in Stamford, even though he is friends with the unaffiliated candidate and former New York Mets manager Bobby Valentine.

Lamont held off supporting state Representative Caroline Simmons for Stamford mayor until after she won the Democratic Party primary. He now fully supports her.

“I think Caroline would be a great mayor for a city that's got its wind to its back. And I want to keep that momentum going,” Lamont said.

Lamont has said that the unaffiliated candidate in the race, former Major League Baseball manager Bobby Valentine, is a good guy. Valentine, who’s been endorsed by Republicans, tweeted a picture with Lamont and New York Governor Kathy Hochul at CitiField on September 11. Lamont said he’s sticking with Simmons.

“I support Caroline Simmons for mayor if that's not clear enough for you. And I think Booby Valentine is a good guy and a real champion,” Lamont said.

Lamont said he’s backing Simmons because of her government experience. Simmons worked at the Department of Homeland Security before winning her state legislative seat in 2014. She is the chair of the General Assembly’s Commerce Committee. The mayoral election in Stamford is on November 2.

Copyright 2021 WSHU.

NewsNENC
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year. In addition to providing long-form reports and features for WSHU, he regularly contributes spot news to NPR, and has worked at the NPR National News Desk as part of NPR’s diversity initiative.
