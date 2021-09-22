TCI Foe Kelly Explains GOP Position on All Things Considered

State Senate Minority Leader Kevin Kelly said on All Things Considered he wouldn't be surprised to see the Transportation and Climate Initiative (or TCI) back up for debate in Legislature sometime between now and February 2022.

TCI is a regional effort in the northeast to lower auto emissions by making energy wholesalers essentially purchase credits for the level of pollution their products produce above a set limit.

The state would use the proceeds to invest in cleaner energy transportation projects.

Senator Kelly and host John Henry Smith engaged in a wide ranging conversation on TCI as both policy and politics.

Here are some highlights of our conversation:

5:11-to-6:22 Is it correct to call TCI a "tax"?

6:23-to-10:40 How much will TCI actually cost individual Connecticut Taxpayers?

10:42-to-15:22 If the answer is "no" to TCI, what is the GOP's plan to fight climate change?

15:30-to-16:08 Is TCI worth doing if states to the immediate west of CT don't have have climate initiatives too?

16:14-to-END Does the CT GOP believe that CT Dems support TCI solely as a "moneygrab?"