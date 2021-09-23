© 2021 Connecticut Public

News

Advocates Express Frustration With Connecticut Delay On Transportation Climate Initiative

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published September 23, 2021 at 6:43 PM EDT
Much of the money from the TCI will go towards transportation initiatives, which in turn create jobs, tax revenue and some of the economic growth the state needs. It also adds a funding stream to the underfunded transportation fund.

Environmental advocates said they are disappointed Connecticut lawmakers didn’t put the Transportation Climate Initiative on the agenda for a special session next week.

The Transportation Climate Initiative would cap carbon emissions from gasoline, and require gas suppliers to buy carbon credits.

Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Washington, D.C. are part of the initiative, but Connecticut lawmakers tabled it earlier this year.

"We know that the governor and legislative leaders are having ongoing discussions about the details of the program," said Charles Rothenberger with Save The Sound. "There does seem to be a consensus that TCI is a sound policy for the state of Connecticut, but there are still a few details to be worked out.”

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said the state isn’t on track to meet its climate goals for 2030 and 2050 — but that joining the initiative would help it be able to do so.

Copyright 2021 WSHU. To see more, visit WSHU.

Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He fell in love with sound-rich radio storytelling while working as an assistant reporter at KBIA public radio in Columbia, Missouri. Before coming back to radio, he worked in digital journalism as the editor of Newtown Patch. As a freelance reporter, his work for WSHU aired nationally on NPR. Davis is a proud graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism; he started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
