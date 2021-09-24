© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

New Haven Officer Killed In Las Vegas Crash Laid To Rest; Allegations Against Fellow Officer Detailed

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press,
Matt Dwyer
Published September 24, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT
Officer Castellano Released by New Haven Police CROP.jpg
Photo released by the New Haven Police Department
New Haven Police Department Officer Joshua Castellano died in a traffic crash in Las Vegas.

A 35-year-old Connecticut police officer killed when his colleague and friend crashed a car in Las Vegas has been laid to rest and was remembered as a dedicated and respected cop.

Funeral and burial services were held Friday for New Haven officer Joshua Castellano.

Dozens of police officers joined family and friends for the funeral at St. Mary Parish in New Haven.

Castellano was killed in the Sept. 17 crash while vacationing with other officers in Las Vegas.

Fellow Officer Robert Ferraro was charged with felony driving under the influence.

Police say Ferraro, two other New Haven officers and two women who were also in the car suffered minor injuries.

The Las Vegas crash that killed Castellano was recorded on video.

According to a Las Vegas police description of the video, a Rolls Royce carrying the off-duty officers and the women went through an intersection at such a high rate of speed that it went airborne.

As it landed, it's suspension bottomed out, and sparks could be seen as the undercarriage hit the roadway.

An arrest report says Ferraro had watery eyes and smelled like alcohol after the crash.

He refused field sobriety tests, and later had blood drawn.

Castellano was thrown out of the SUV.

News
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by The Associated Press
Matt Dwyer
Matt Dwyer is a producer for Where We Live and a reporter and midday host for Connecticut Public's news department.
See stories by Matt Dwyer