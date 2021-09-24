New Haven Officer Killed In Las Vegas Crash Laid To Rest; Allegations Against Fellow Officer Detailed

A 35-year-old Connecticut police officer killed when his colleague and friend crashed a car in Las Vegas has been laid to rest and was remembered as a dedicated and respected cop.

Funeral and burial services were held Friday for New Haven officer Joshua Castellano.

Dozens of police officers joined family and friends for the funeral at St. Mary Parish in New Haven.

Castellano was killed in the Sept. 17 crash while vacationing with other officers in Las Vegas.

Fellow Officer Robert Ferraro was charged with felony driving under the influence.

Police say Ferraro, two other New Haven officers and two women who were also in the car suffered minor injuries.

The Las Vegas crash that killed Castellano was recorded on video.

According to a Las Vegas police description of the video, a Rolls Royce carrying the off-duty officers and the women went through an intersection at such a high rate of speed that it went airborne.

As it landed, it's suspension bottomed out, and sparks could be seen as the undercarriage hit the roadway.

An arrest report says Ferraro had watery eyes and smelled like alcohol after the crash.

He refused field sobriety tests, and later had blood drawn.

Castellano was thrown out of the SUV.