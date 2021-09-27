School Bus Operations 'Smoother Than Expected' As Vaccine Mandate Goes Into Effect

Schools and bus vendors expected the worst Monday morning with anticipation that hundreds of bus drivers wouldn’t show up to work, but the day ended up bringing few disruptions.

Because of the governor’s state vaccine mandate that is now in effect, many bus drivers who don’t want to get vaccinated or tested are refusing to drive children to school. Families were asked by school officials over the weekend to be patient with delayed bus routes.

But several school districts, including Stamford Public Schools, said they didn’t experience disruptions related to the walk out. Hartford Public Schools also said previously that they have been working very closely with their bus vendors and didn’t expect any additional problems.

Ann Baldwin is a spokesperson for the Connecticut School Transportation Association. She said that the hard work of the bus companies paid off by anticipating the problem and making plans to get kids to school.

“They’ve also made it very clear that they are going to follow the law and as of today, the mandate stated that if you’re not vaccinated and if you don’t comply to weekly testing, then you’re out of a job,” Baldwin said.

The association will continue to work closely with school districts, bus companies and local businesses to make it an easier process for people to apply and get drivers on the road faster. Bus companies have also created various incentives to encourage people to apply and become bus drivers.

“Everyone is scrambling and doing whatever they can because their main priority is to get these kids to and from school,” Baldwin said.

The governor’s vaccine mandate is now in effect for school bus drivers, teachers, and other state employees.