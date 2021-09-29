More Federal Aid Comes To Conn. Farmers; Foodshare Says Emergency Distribution Sites Will Continue

Certain farmers hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic are now slated to get a new infusion of federal cash. Gov. Ned Lamont announced Wednesday roughly $10 million will go to dairy farmers and the state’s aquaculture industry.

“Our farmers and their teams are essential workers who played a critical role in getting Connecticut through the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Lamont said, in a statement. “This investment will help keep these incredibly important businesses afloat and keep Connecticut families fed.”

In addition to helping farmers, relief money will also extend extra SNAP benefits to qualified people purchasing fruits, vegetables, and other products at farmer’s markets.

The money, which comes from the federal CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan, will also support a network of emergency drive-through food distribution sites through the purchase of “CT Grown” products.

Connecticut Foodshare, which serves all of Connecticut, said in an emailed statement Wednesday the money will keep its emergency distribution spots across the state open through at least the end of October.

Those sites were slated to close at the end of this month.

“We know that nearly 500,000 people are struggling with food insecurity throughout Connecticut, and we also know that the last 18-months have hit our local growers and producers extremely hard,” said Jason Jakubowski, President and CEO of Connecticut Foodshare, in a statement. “This partnership has allowed us to reach more people around the state and to offer support to the local farmers as well, through increased purchases of Connecticut Grown products.”

For those seeking assistance, a list of Foodshare’s distribution sites follows. In a statement, Connecticut Foodshare said each site can serve up to 1,000 households a week and will offer fresh Connecticut grown produce.

Norwich

Every Monday, • 9:30 am – 12:00 pm

Parking lot across from Pistol Pete’s Bar and Grill

28 Stonington Road, Norwich, CT 06360

East Hartford

Every Tuesday, • 8:30 am – 12:00 pm

Old Showcase Cinemas

936 Silver Lane, East Hartford, CT 06118

Norwalk

Every Wednesday, • 8:30 am – 11:30 am

Veteran’s Memorial Park

42 Seaview Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06855

West Haven

Every Thursday, • 9:30 am – 12:00 pm

Vertical Church

225 Meloy Road, West Haven, CT 06516

Bristol

Thursday 10/21 • 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm

95 Vincent P Kelly Road, Bristol, CT 06010

Bridgeport

Every Saturday • 7:45 am – 10:30 am

1316 Barnum Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06610

Putnam

Saturday, 10/9, 10/30 • 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Putnam Elementary School

33 Wicker Street, Putnam, CT 06260

Danbury

Every Saturday • 10:00 am-1:00 pm

Danbury High School

43 Clapboard Ridge Road, Danbury, CT 06811