New Connecticut laws on workplace equity

Among several laws that took effect on October 1 were equity measures intended to make the workplace more equitable.

One law mandates that an employer disclose the salary range for an open position to a job applicant either at the applicant's request or before or at the time they are offered the position.

Another law prohibits employers from seeking an applicant’s graduation date or birth date on their initial job applications.

Hartford labor attorney Peter Goselin talked about what these laws do-and don't-mean on "All Things Considered."