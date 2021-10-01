© 2021 Connecticut Public

Some lawmakers are concerned about conflict of interest, as the Mohegan Tribe takes bets on a team it owns

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published October 1, 2021 at 6:19 PM EDT
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
/
Connecticut Public
Gov. Ned Lamont after placing the first bet as Sports Betting operators allowed patrons to place bets during a soft launch at Foxwoods Resort Casino September 30, 2021 in Ledyard, Connecticut.

On the first legal sports wager in Connecticut, Gov. Ned Lamont showed a potential area of concern for the state.

Lamont placed the first bet at the Mohegan Sun, putting $50 on the Connecticut Sun to win its playoff game with the Chicago Sky.

The wager captured the attention of some experts and state lawmakers, concerned about the Mohegan Tribe accepting bets on the WNBA team it owns.

Casino President Jeff Hamilton says the tribal gaming commission and the state Department of Consumer Protection will be monitoring the wagering to insure there is no undue influence.

But state Rep. Maria Horn says lawmakers may address the potential conflict of interest in the next legislative session.

