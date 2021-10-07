Connecticut doctors take see Pfizer's child COVID vaccine request as a positive sign

Pfizer has asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old.

Local health providers say it’s a positive sign for efforts to curb the spread of the virus.

Young children are the last age group to become eligible for COVID-19 vaccines. Dr. Ajay Kumar is the Chief Clinical Officer at Hartford HealthCare.

“From a societal standpoint, any vaccination we can provide a larger volume of our citizens is better for us. It reduces the chances of further outbreaks of infections and obviously creates a significant herd immunity,” Kumar said

Dr. Jim Cardon of Hartford HealthCare says pediatric offices will likely play a more essential role in how vaccines are administered to these younger children.

“Especially with parents and kids, young children, they’re going to be looking to their pediatricians who are routinely responsible for their administration of vaccine,” Cardon said.

Cardon says the health organization is still figuring out logistics around vaccine storage and supply to pediatric offices.

A federal advisory committee is scheduled to meet later this month to review Pfizer’s request.