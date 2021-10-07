Connecticut helps form a four-state effort to pool gun crime data

Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania are teaming up for a regional effort against gun violence.

On Thursday, the governors of each of the states announced a multi-state initiative that involves sharing information between law enforcement agencies in the region.

The states will share data they send to the federal Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives in a so-called “ETrace Report” on guns recovered in criminal investigations.

Connecticut governor Ned Lamont hopes it will reduce gun violence.

“We can track that gun back, see where it originates from, see what commonality there is and find the big guns that are pushing these out on the street," Lamont said. "Despite our best efforts, despite our gun safety laws, we have more damn guns on the street than we ever have before and if you’re not taking guns seriously, you’re not taking law and order seriously.”

Governor Phil Murphy of New Jersey says that most guns used in crimes committed across the four participating states come from outside the area, mainly from Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina.

He hopes this initiative will close the pipeline of guns to the region.

“When we work together as regional partners to enact regional solutions, we’re far better off than if we all go on our own,” Murphy said.

The governors are encouraging other states to join the coalition or to form their own regional collaborative.