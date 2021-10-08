© 2021 Connecticut Public

Bloomfield-based Cigna sells overseas businesses to Chubb

Connecticut Public Radio | By Matt Dwyer
Published October 8, 2021 at 8:16 PM EDT
Cigna offices
Ryan Caron King
/
WNPR
Cigna offices

Insurance industry giant Chubb is buying part of Bloomfield-based Cigna.

Cigna is selling Chubb businesses in the Asia-Pacific region, and an interest in a joint venture in Turkey.

The overseas Cigna operations being sold focus on life insurance, accident insurance, and supplemental benefits.

In a statement, Cigna president David Cordani said the deal will help the company focus on global health services.

In addition to its health insurance business, Cigna also owns pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts.

This is NOT the first time Chubb has tried to do a deal with a Connecticut-based company recently.

Earlier this year, Chubb tried to buy The Hartford, but a purchase could not be completed.

Matt Dwyer
Matt Dwyer is a producer for Where We Live and a reporter and midday host for Connecticut Public's news department.
See stories by Matt Dwyer