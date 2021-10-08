The senate elevates a former public defender to become a federal court judge

This week, the U.S. Senate confirmed Sarah Merriam to a seat on the bench of the Federal District Court in Connecticut.

She is the first ex-public defender to serve in the District of Connecticut since 1964.

To give us some insight into who she is and what this means for you and me, Christopher Kang joined "All Things Considered."

He is Chief Counsel for Demand Justice, an advocacy group that promotes progressive judicial nominees.