Connecticut House Speaker Matt Ritter responds to State Senate Minority Leader Kevin Kelly's TCI claims

Connecticut House Speaker Matt Ritter (D) joined me on "All Thing Considered" to respond to criticisms levied on the show last month by State Senate Minority Leader Kevin Kelly (R) of the Transportation and Climate Initiative.

TCI is an effort to clean up air quality by making energy wholesalers essentially pay for the harmful emissions they put out in the environment over a set limit.

The state would then use the proceeds to invest in cleaner energy transportation projects.

Rep. Ritter talked about whether TCI is a tax, whether it will put an unaffordable burden on Connecticut taxpayers, and whether TCI is necessary given that the state could have more than $5 billion dollars coming from the federal infrastructure package when it passes.