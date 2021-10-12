© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Connecticut House Speaker Matt Ritter responds to State Senate Minority Leader Kevin Kelly's TCI claims

Connecticut Public Radio | By John Henry Smith
Published October 12, 2021 at 6:49 PM EDT
Matt Ritter, Speaker of the CT House of Representatives
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
/
Connecticut Public
HARTFORD, CT - January 22, 2021: Matt Ritter, Speaker of the CT House of Representatives. (Joe Amon/Connecticut Public)

Connecticut House Speaker Matt Ritter (D) joined me on "All Thing Considered" to respond to criticisms levied on the show last month by State Senate Minority Leader Kevin Kelly (R) of the Transportation and Climate Initiative.

TCI is an effort to clean up air quality by making energy wholesalers essentially pay for the harmful emissions they put out in the environment over a set limit.

The state would then use the proceeds to invest in cleaner energy transportation projects.

Rep. Ritter talked about whether TCI is a tax, whether it will put an unaffordable burden on Connecticut taxpayers, and whether TCI is necessary given that the state could have more than $5 billion dollars coming from the federal infrastructure package when it passes.

News
John Henry Smith
John Henry Smith is Connecticut Public’s host of All Things Considered, its flagship afternoon news program. In his 20th year as a professional broadcaster, he’s covered both news and sports.
See stories by John Henry Smith