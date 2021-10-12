President Joe Biden scheduled to visit UConn for the dedication of the re-named Dodd Center

President Joe Biden plans to visit UConn on Friday for the dedication of a human rights center named after former U.S. Senators Thomas and Christopher Dodd.

The Dodd Center for Human Rights serves as an umbrella home for the school’s human rights programs.

It had been known as The Thomas J. Dodd Research Center since its opening in 1995 and was named for the late senator who also was a lead prosecutor for the Nuremberg trials after World War II.

UConn’s Board of Trustees voted in August to change the name to the Dodd Center for Human Rights to recognize the work of both senators and their family.