Sunrise Northeast group home workers walk out on strike

Connecticut Public Radio | By Joe Amon,
Nicole Leonard
Published October 12, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT
1 of 7  — GROUP HOME WORKERS STRIKE
Emily Strother, a DSP, direct support professional leads a chant as she and other Sunrise Northeast workers strike near one of their group homes on October 12, 2021 in Columbia, Connecticut.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
2 of 7  — GROUP HOME WORKERS STRIKE
SEIU 1199 member Helen Gibbons, a DSP, direct support professional keeps the striking union members in time at the Sunrise Northeast offices on October 12, 2021 in Hartford, Connecticut.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
3 of 7  — GROUP HOME WORKERS STRIKE
Striking SEIU 1199 union members line the street under a now hiring sign in front of the Sunrise Northeast offices on October 12, 2021 in Hartford, Connecticut.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
4 of 7  — GROUP HOME WORKERS STRIKE
SEIU 1199 President Rob Baril talks to striking union members at the Sunrise Northeast offices on October 12, 2021 in Hartford, Connecticut.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
5 of 7  — GROUP HOME WORKERS STRIKE
Evelyn Cruz, a DSP, direct support professional leads a chant as she and other Sunrise Northeast workers strike near one of their group homes on October 12, 2021 in Columbia, Connecticut.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
6 of 7  — GROUP HOME WORKERS STRIKE
SEIU 1199 member Jennifer Brown, a DSP, direct support professional fires up striking union members at the Sunrise Northeast offices on October 12, 2021 in Hartford, Connecticut.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
7 of 7  — GROUP HOME WORKERS STRIKE
SEIU 1199 union members strike under a now hiring sign in front of the Sunrise Northeast offices on October 12, 2021 in Hartford, Connecticut.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public

Nearly 150 unionized health care workers at Sunrise Northeast group homes went out on strike Tuesday morning.

Union members are seeking a better contract agreement that includes higher wages, improved pension benefits and more affordable health insurance coverage.

"These are workers who, in many cases, have to work two, three, sometimes even four jobs just to pay their bills. All I can speak for is that the workers are determined to not be held in poverty any longer," District 1199 SEIU President Rob Baril said.

Sunrise Northeast operates 28 group homes and programs that serve residents with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Another 100 group home workers and their employer – Alternative Services Inc. – avoided a strike Tuesday.

The union and agency came to a contract agreement Monday.

