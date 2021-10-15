President Biden visits Connecticut to honor Dodd family and support early childhood education

President Joe Biden is making two stops in Connecticut Friday afternoon.

After landing at Bradley International Airport around midday, the president will first head to an early childhood program in Hartford to make his case for investments in child care and preschool. He’ll then travel to the University of Connecticut Friday afternoon to attend the dedication of the Dodd Center for Human Rights.

The center was formerly known as the Thomas J. Dodd Research Center since it’s opening in 1995. It honored the late Thomas J. Dodd, a Connecticut Senator until 1971. He was the father of Democrat Christopher J. Dodd, who also served in Congress. The rededication aims to commemorate the contributions of both men.

Thomas J. Dodd was the lead prosecutor for the International Military Tribunal at Nuremberg after World War II and a strong supporter of human rights. His son later followed as an advocate for human rights in Latin and Central America during his time in Congress.

Dodd’s friendship with Biden dates back to the 70s when they both served in Congress together.

The center will continue to be a place where students and experts come together for justice as the home of the largest human rights program at a public university in the country.

The visit marks Biden’s second trip to Connecticut since his inauguration in January. Biden is scheduled to leave Connecticut after 5 p.m.

This post will be updated.

