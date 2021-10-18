Amazon Web Services will train Connecticut community college staff on how to get students ready for cloud computing jobs

An agreement was announced today, that will allow Amazon Web Services to provide free training to Connecticut State Colleges and Universities staff.

Those staff will teach classes to community college students through the Amazon Web Services Academy Program.

Connecticut State Colleges and Universities President Terrence Cheng says the program will serve more than 2,000 students by 2024.

"AWS Academy will strengthen the offerings of our community colleges with workforce-aligned cloud computing curriculum," Cheng said. "Graduates will earn industry-recognized AWS certifications that will prepare them for in-demand cloud jobs."

The AWS Academy program will begin at several community colleges this fall, then expand to the entire community colleges in the spring and summer.