State-wide gun buy back nets about 500 weapons

Preliminary numbers show people turned in about 500 weapons during a statewide gun buyback over the weekend.

That figure may include small numbers of B-B guns or guns that were unable to be fired.

A handful of assault-style rifles were turned in during the KeepKidsSafe Connecticut Statewide Gun Buyback.

Locations included Hartford, Guilford, Newtown, and Waterbury.

The effort involved police departments and groups that seek to deal with gun violence.

Connecticut Against Gun Violence Executive Director Jeremy Stein says in Waterbury, one handgun worth about a thousand dollars was turned in.

In Newtown, a man who wanted one of the gun safes being given away arrived 2 hours early. Organizers say he did not want to miss getting a gun safe.