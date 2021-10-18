© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

State-wide gun buy back nets about 500 weapons

Connecticut Public Radio | By Matt Dwyer
Published October 18, 2021 at 6:09 PM EDT
Po Murray Virtual Press Conference CROP.png
Image from a Newtown Action Alliance online press conference.
Newtown Action Alliance Chairwoman Po Murray during an October 5, 2021 online press conference announcing the KeepKidsSafe Connecticut Statewide Gun Buyback.

Preliminary numbers show people turned in about 500 weapons during a statewide gun buyback over the weekend.

That figure may include small numbers of B-B guns or guns that were unable to be fired.

A handful of assault-style rifles were turned in during the KeepKidsSafe Connecticut Statewide Gun Buyback.

Locations included Hartford, Guilford, Newtown, and Waterbury.

The effort involved police departments and groups that seek to deal with gun violence.

Connecticut Against Gun Violence Executive Director Jeremy Stein says in Waterbury, one handgun worth about a thousand dollars was turned in.

In Newtown, a man who wanted one of the gun safes being given away arrived 2 hours early. Organizers say he did not want to miss getting a gun safe.

News
Matt Dwyer
Matt Dwyer is a producer for Where We Live and a reporter and midday host for Connecticut Public's news department.
See stories by Matt Dwyer