© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Newtown police earn high marks in study of body camera footage

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published October 19, 2021 at 7:18 AM EDT

Police in one Connecticut town got good marks for their conduct in a study of 500 hours of body camera footage, in a rare kind of study that looks at how police interact with the public, according to researchers.

James McCabe, a retired NYPD inspector and a Sacred Heart University criminal justice professor, said the police chief of Newtown, Connecticut asked him for help. He wanted to know what researchers could learn from body camera footage. McCabe and two students went through the footage recorded over two months in 2020.

“We looked at the overall satisfaction of the encounter,” McCabe said, adding his researchers determined how satisfied people appeared based on their reactions in the videos. “We looked at whether or not force was used. We looked at whether there was an escalation in the encounter.”

The researchers gave police good marks on all of the above criteria, as well as transparency, tone of voice, and fairness.

“There [were] only three encounters they rated where the civilian appeared dissatisfied with the service,” McCabe said. “And these had to do with enforcement events where they were either given speeding tickets and arrested. It was a nice thing to see, the really positive quality of encounters between the officers and the public.”

But McCabe said he worries the results may have been too positive. which may point to issues with the study. He said he wants to refine the study and try it again to check for any problems with methodology or bias on the part of researchers.

Studies of body camera footage in Milwaukee, Washington D.C. and other cities have shown they have little effect on officers’ conduct with the public.

Note: Sacred Heart University is the licensee of WSHU Public Radio.

Copyright 2021 WSHU. To see more, visit WSHU.

News
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He fell in love with sound-rich radio storytelling while working as an assistant reporter at KBIA public radio in Columbia, Missouri. Before coming back to radio, he worked in digital journalism as the editor of Newtown Patch. As a freelance reporter, his work for WSHU aired nationally on NPR. Davis is a proud graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism; he started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin