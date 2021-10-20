Secretary of the state reminds of safe voting measures during a pandemic

Secretary of the State Denise Merrill is pushing to get out the vote in another election altered by COVID.

In the 2020 election, the around 80% of registered Connecticut voters cast a ballot -- that’s the highest turn out in at least two decades. Merrill attributes at least some of that success to the use of absentee ballots during a pandemic.

So, as the state gears up for another day at the polls, Merrill is reminding residents that the pandemic is still ongoing and that “any voter can use an absentee ballot in 2021.”

Under Connecticut law, voters need a specific reason to get an absentee ballot. “Sickness” is one of them. Last year, the state argued that that definition should include COVID-19. Lawmakers approved that use of absentee ballots last year and extended it to this year, too.

But voting by absentee ballot because of a pandemic is not permanent. Merrill is hoping to pass a state constitutional amendment to allow early voting, and no-excuse absentee voting.

For this year, Merrill wanted to remind voters they can still register to vote online. The deadline for that is October 26th.

But she did say it’s getting a little late to request an absentee ballot by mail. She recommended voters who plan to do that go to their city or town hall to apply for a ballot.

While they are there, absentee voters can use the ballot drop boxes located at city or town halls. The drop boxes are another pandemic-time voting measure.

Merrill added that in-person voting is still a safe option, and that all polling places will be open as usual.

Most municipalities will be electing board and commission members. There are mayoral races in Stamford, Danbury, and Norwalk.