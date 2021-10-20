© 2021 Connecticut Public

Yale Law School students' lawsuit gets the Navy to review its discharge rules

Connecticut Public Radio | By John Henry Smith
Published October 20, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT
USS Delaware (SSN 791) Returns
John Narewski/U.S. Navy
/
Navy Office of Information
GROTON, Conn. (Oct. 1, 2021) The Virginia-class attack submarine USS Delaware (SSN 791) makes its way up the Thames River and past the city of New London while returning to Submarine Base New London, Oct. 1, 2021, after conducting routine operations. The boat is the seventh naval vessel to be named for The First State and was the first ever U.S. ship be commissioned while underwater when it was administratively commissioned in April of 2020. (U.S. Navy photo by John Narewski)

The Navy is planning to review the discharges of thousands of veterans, after a class action lawsuit brought by Yale's Veterans Legal Services Clinic.

The Navy will reconsider less-than-honorable discharges for service members harmed by post traumatic stress disorder, a brain injury, sexual trauma in the military, or mental health issues.

To talk more about why this was an important fight, 3 members of the Yale Clinic joined "All Things Considered": Alexander Fischer, Amelia Dunnell and Brandon Baum.

John Henry Smith
John Henry Smith is Connecticut Public’s host of All Things Considered, its flagship afternoon news program. In his 20th year as a professional broadcaster, he’s covered both news and sports.
