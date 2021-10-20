Yale Law School students' lawsuit gets the Navy to review its discharge rules

The Navy is planning to review the discharges of thousands of veterans, after a class action lawsuit brought by Yale's Veterans Legal Services Clinic.

The Navy will reconsider less-than-honorable discharges for service members harmed by post traumatic stress disorder, a brain injury, sexual trauma in the military, or mental health issues.

To talk more about why this was an important fight, 3 members of the Yale Clinic joined "All Things Considered": Alexander Fischer, Amelia Dunnell and Brandon Baum.