The 'picky eater' eating disorder

A lot of parents think of their kids as "picky" or "fussy" eaters.

But sometimes, the situation is more serious.

According to the Journal of Neuropsychiatric Disease and Treatment, an estimated 14 to 23-percent of children in pediatric eating disorder treatment programs suffer from a condition called Avoidant-Restrictive-Food-Intake Disorder or ARFID.

People with ARFID are put off by various aesthetic qualities of food and tend to eat a limited selection of usually un-nutritious foods, like french fries or white bread slices.

New Haven Clinical Psychologist Joy Zelikovsky specializes in treating eating disorders.

She spoke on "All Things Considered" about ARFID and how it can be treated.