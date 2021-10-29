Vaccinated high school athletes will be allowed to compete without masks this winter

The organization that oversees high school sports in Connecticut says it doesn't plan to require vaccinated athletes to wear masks while competing in sports during the upcoming winter season.

The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference said Friday that players who aren't vaccinated against COVID-19 will be required to mask up, except when the mask is deemed to be a safety hazard.

Those situations include competitions such as a wrestling match where the mask could becoming a choking hazard or block vision.

The CIAC says it also plans to allow multi-team events and interstate competitions this winter.

A full plan is expected next week.

