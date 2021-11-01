Jonas Salk's nephew says his uncle would 'be right in there' in the fight against COVID-19

Today, in 2021, we fear catching COVID-19.

In the 1950’s, Americans feared coming down with Polio.

The nation was afraid to go outdoors for fear of contracting the paralysis inducing virus.

However, the Centers for Disease Control states that we haven’t seen a single case of polio in America since 1979.

The late Dr. Jonas Salk is the man credited in the 50’s with developing the first widely used polio vaccine.

In light of October 28th being Dr. Salk's 107th birthday, we invited his nephew to speak on "All Things Considered."

Dr. Eric Salk is an emergency physician at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital in Torrington.

He spoke about what his famous Uncle would think about our current pandemic and about today's hostility towards science.