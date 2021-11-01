When should you get a booster shot after that COVID-19 infection?

The emergence of a COVID-19 booster vaccine is prompting many questions from would-be recipients. One might be when it’s appropriate to get a shot following a COVID-19 infection.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) general guidance on boosters depends on which vaccine you received in a previous series. For Pfizer or Moderna recipients, the CDC recommends they get a booster no earlier than six months past their second dose. They should only get it though if they are at a higher risk of developing a serious COVID-19 infection. And the recommendation for those that got Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine is that you should get if if you're 18 and older and got it at least two months ago.

But what if you just got over COVID-19?

“We have been pushing it out past 90 days because people may not want to get the shot so close to their illness,” Dr. Ulysses Wu, chief epidemiologist and system director, infectious diseases, at Hartford HealthCare said.

That’s because Wu says most people have enough antibodies to stave off infection for at least 90 days.

Both Wu and Dr. Syed Hussain, Trinity Health of New England’s chief clinical officer, say people can get boosters even earlier, at least 10 days out from recovery.

“We have numerous studies that have consistently shown vaccination of individuals who are previously infected enhances their immune response and protects them,” Hussain said.

If you’re not vaccinated, Hussain says you shouldn’t rely on so-called “natural immunity.”

“There’s data out there that suggests that someone who’s had previous COVID-19 infection and has not been vaccinated is at a higher risk of getting re-infected,” Hussaid said.

According to Hussain, there’s a group of people that should definitely wait 90 days: those who received a monoclonal antibody treatment or convalescent plasma.

