Avelo Airlines CEO excited about New Haven to Florida launch

New, low-cost Avelo Airlines begins service out of Tweed New Haven Airport Tuesday November 3rd. In addition to Orlando, the airline will offer service to five other Florida locations - Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Palm Beach, Sarasota and Tampa. Avelo currently serves 11 western cities from its initial base at Hollywood’s Burbank Airport in Los Angeles. Andrew Levy, Avelo’s founder, CEO & President, joined Lori Marck on Morning Edition to talk about the launch in New Haven.

