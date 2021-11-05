Crowd science: The unsung science behind large events

As vaccination rates increase, and it becomes safer to gather again, large-scale events are slowly returning to our lives. Even before the pandemic, they always required careful planning. Not only permits and ticket sales -- but a fundamental understanding of how people behave in a crowd. Behind many of those big events is a crowd scientist.

Marcel Altenburg, a senior lecturer at Manchester Metropolitan University in the United Kingdom, is one of the world’s leading crowd scientists. This year, the Hartford Marathon Foundation hired him to advise on their flagship race.

If you haven’t heard of crowd science, you’re not alone. It’s such a niche field of academia, there isn’t even a Wikipedia page for it. But it sits at the intersection of data science, physics, psychology, and risk analysis. And, it’s a new field--the professors who taught Altenburg basically invented it. In fact, Manchester Metropolitan University is referred to by those in the field as “the Hollywood of crowd science.”

Large events have always had safety risks. Anything from a small fire to a shooting can create a panic, which can become a stampede, which can have serious consequences. And every year, people die at events around the globe. So, crowd scientists run through sometimes hundreds of scenarios to predict every possible outcome and make sure organizers are familiar with the risks and have safety plans.

And these days, crowd scientists have to pay special attention to social distancing. There was always a distance between people deemed to be “safe,” but this used to be a relatively simple matter of physics. Now, though, Altenburg says they have to focus more on people’s psychological comfort.

“Before, you could have put 100 people into a massive empty space. And you would say, ‘Stand so that you feel comfortable.’ And they would normally stand with 2.4 feet next to each other. That now changed to 2.7 feet.”

Those few inches make a huge difference when you compound that by thousands of people.

Josh Miller, vice president of the Hartford Marathon Foundation, said that was one change marathon organizers had to consider. They also reduced the number of runners by about thirty percent--from their usual 10,000 down to a cap of 7,000. Runners started in waves and organizers had to predict specific chokepoints where runners might not be able to maintain social distancing. And Miller said crowd science will certainly help them in the future.

“The science allows for us to look at the available physical width of a roadway, and the numbers of people we can put in that space at a certain time. We can kind of extrapolate that ourselves to help us with any new decisions we might need to make.”

Event planners aren’t the only ones benefiting from crowd science these days. Another relatively new aspect of Altenburg’s work has been to advise on writing laws. He says that the British national government called members of his team in with public health experts to advise on their regulations about social distancing.

This field is growing. There are online students all around the globe.

“We did online classes before it was cool,” said Altenburg. He has seen growing demand for his expertise now that it’s becoming safe to gather again. And he hopes that as the world gets more crowded, crowd science will continue to help keep us safe.

