Mourners, fans pay their respects to Jerry Remy, a Red Sox Hall of Famer and broadcaster

The public was invited to pay respects to the late Jerry Remy on Thursday during public visiting hours at a Waltham funeral home.

Remy, who played second base for the Red Sox and later worked as an announcer for the team, died earlier this week at age 68, from cancer.

Fans of the late player and announcer are circulating a petition to rename Jersey Street outside Fenway Park as “Jerry Remy Way.”

Below are photos from the public visiting hours Thursday at the Brasco & Sons Memorial funeral home.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 WBUR. To see more, visit WBUR.