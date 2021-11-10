As GE splits, PCB cleanup deal for Housatonic River still 'binding'

General Electric announced Tuesday it's reorganizing into three companies, two of which it plans to spin off. The the company isn't saying yet which of its new companies will keep its commitment to clean up the Housatonic River.

About 20 years ago, GE signed a court-ordered agreement to remove PCBs from the river, and from the site of its now-closed factory in Pittsfield, which left behind the toxic waste.

Since then, the company and the EPA have removed PCBs from the first two miles of the river south of the plant. Last year GE agreed to a settlement to clean up more of the river downstream. The plan was challenged by some environmental groups, and a decision by an EPA appeals board is pending.

With the reorganization, the EPA said the original agreement is "binding upon corporate successors."

GE said it "remains fully committed to conducting a comprehensive cleanup," though it's not yet saying which of the three companies will be assigned the liability.

According to the company, the pension plan for retired workers is secure.

