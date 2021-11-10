Bridgeport Art Trail celebrates the Park City’s creative sector

Bridgeport celebrates its robust arts community with the Bridgeport Art Trail this weekend.

Bridgeport’s art scene is booming with a wide array of artists that have chosen to make the Park City their creative hometown. Suzanne Kachmar, founder and lead organizer of the Bridgeport Art Trail, thinks she knows why.

“Number one, it’s inexpensive rent,” said Kachmar. “Big warehouse spaces are available. People want to have spaces where they can really work in, and we have that in Bridgeport. And we also have property owners who realize that this is something to invest in and support, and that’s important too.”

Places like the Nest Arts Factory, American Fabrics Arts Building, and Metro Art Studios. Many of those old warehouse studios will be open to the public this weekend for the Bridgeport Art Trail. Starting tonight, Bridgeport will celebrate their creative community with open studios, parties, workshops, and live performances.

Last year’s art trail was an online affair because of COVID. Kachmar said there is no comparison to experiencing art live and in person.

“You have to see the texture and scale, and you have to interact with that piece,” said Kachmar. “When you go to an artist’s studio, you not only see the art, you see where it’s made, how it’s made. It helps you to understand a little bit more about art making, which is just as important as seeing it in a museum.”

Kachmar said a trip to an artist’s studio could also mean deep discounts for art collectors looking for their latest acquisition.

The Bridgeport Art Trail kicks off Thursday with a Downtown Artists’ party outside the Arcade Mall. For a full schedule of events, go to Bridgeport-Art-trail.org.

