Supreme Court decisions on abortion unlikely to impact access in most New England states
Action by the U.S. Supreme Court on abortion cases in the coming months wouldn't change access in most New England states, but it could make a difference in New Hampshire.
The Supreme Court last week heard arguments challenging an abortion law in Texas. The high court is scheduled to hear another case from Mississippi next month.
Women in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont, Rhode Island and Maine are unlikely to be impacted if the court decides to overturn Roe v. Wade. That's because those states have the right to an abortion written into state law.
But New Hampshire doesn't, and earlier this year Gov. Chris Sununu signed a bill placing additional restrictions on the procedure.
Rebecca Hart Holder, the executive director of NARAL Pro-Choice Massachusetts, said that's a reason for concern.
