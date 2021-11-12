© 2021 Connecticut Public

New London man accused of taking part in January 6 U.S. Capitol riot

Connecticut Public Radio | By Matt Dwyer
Published November 12, 2021 at 5:42 PM EST
JEREMY K BAOUCHE US Capitol.jpg
Arrest Warrant for Jeremy Baouche
In an arrest warrant, federal investigators included several images they say show Jeremy Baouche inside the US Capitol during a riot January 6.

A New London man has been charged with taking part in a pro-Donald Trump riot at the U-S Capitol on January 6.

Jeremy Baouche faces charges including disorderly conduct in a restricted building.

He worked at Electric Boat in Groton, and he had a security clearance there.

The FBI says the 24-year-old had used his work computer at the submarine-maker to search the internet for information about the inauguration, the U.S. Capitol building's layout, guns, rifle scopes, lasers, Trump protests, and the FBI at the Capitol.

Investigators confirmed his presence at the capitol using cell phone records.

They also obtained security camera images of Baouche inside the building.

They matched some of the clothes seen in the video to clothes Baouche wears, including a leather jacket they say was similar to one he wore in a social media post in which he was standing near Trump advisor Roger Stone.

Investigators also found records showing Baouche recently bought a bullhorn similar to one he was seen with in images from the capitol.

Matt Dwyer
Matt Dwyer is a producer for Where We Live and a reporter and midday host for Connecticut Public's news department.
