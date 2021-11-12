New London man accused of taking part in January 6 U.S. Capitol riot

A New London man has been charged with taking part in a pro-Donald Trump riot at the U-S Capitol on January 6.

Jeremy Baouche faces charges including disorderly conduct in a restricted building.

He worked at Electric Boat in Groton, and he had a security clearance there.

The FBI says the 24-year-old had used his work computer at the submarine-maker to search the internet for information about the inauguration, the U.S. Capitol building's layout, guns, rifle scopes, lasers, Trump protests, and the FBI at the Capitol.

Investigators confirmed his presence at the capitol using cell phone records.

They also obtained security camera images of Baouche inside the building.

They matched some of the clothes seen in the video to clothes Baouche wears, including a leather jacket they say was similar to one he wore in a social media post in which he was standing near Trump advisor Roger Stone.

Investigators also found records showing Baouche recently bought a bullhorn similar to one he was seen with in images from the capitol.