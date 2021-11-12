The Yale Peabody Museum will be free when it reopens after renovations

Yale's Peabody Museum will offer free admission, once it reopens from renovations in 2024.

Museum Director David Skelly said by not charging admission, the museum will become more affordable, and more accessible for busy people who otherwise might not want to pay for a short visit.

"It changes the relationship between the museum, and the folks who come to visit it," Skelly said. "You're not greeted with a transaction... You're just greeted."

Skelly says admission has been a significant part of the museum's revenue in the past. He says the lost revenue will be offset by donations.

The New Haven science museum benefited from a $160-million donation back as it launched its major expansion.

The rebuilt institution will have more space for exhibitions and for storage of its collections. There will also be new research facilities and classrooms for Yale students and faculty.