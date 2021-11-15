UConn Women’s Basketball take season opener 95-80 over Arkansas

The No. 2 ranked UConn Women’s Huskies delivered a 95-80 victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks at the XL Center Sunday night November 14, taking down the only team to give them a loss during last year’s regular season. Their star sophomore, reigning national player of the year, Paige Bueckers played a full 40 minutes and scored a career-high 34 points in a game where she was 0-1 in the first quarter. She ended 15-19 with 6 rebounds and 4 assists. She was joined by seniors Evina Westbrook and Christyn Williams who played over 38 and 36 minutes of the contest respectively, who added 33 points.
The game had many highlights but also some defensive shortfalls as the Razorbacks made a push that took them from 15 points behind to within 3 in the second period. The team's 19 fouls will be discussed in practice but add senior forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa smothering the Arkansas shooters while going 4 of 6 scoring 9 points with 8 rebounds. There were fast playing blocks and steals in the second half that kept the faithful in the game and cheering.
UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers #5 sails past Arkansas Razorbacks guard Amber Ramirez #23 as the Huskies open their season with a 95-80 win at the XL Center November 14, 2021 in Hartford, Connecticut.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
UConn Huskies guard Christyn Williams #13 lead a fast break against the Arkansas Razorbacks as the Huskies open their season with a 95-80 win at the XL Center November 14, 2021 in Hartford, Connecticut. Williams played over 36 minutes of the contest going 6-12 and scoring 18 points.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
UConn Huskies forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa #20 smothers Arkansas Razorbacks forward Erynn Barnum #4 as the Huskies open their season with a 95-80 win at the XL Center November 14, 2021 in Hartford, Connecticut. Nelson-Ododa went 4-6 scoring 9 points with 8 rebounds.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
UConn Huskies guard Christyn Williams #13 goes to the hoop over Arkansas Razorbacks guard Makayla Daniels #43 as the Huskies open their season with a 95-80 win at the XL Center November 14, 2021 in Hartford, Connecticut.
Williams played over 36 minutes of the contest going 6-12 and scoring 18 points.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
UConn Huskies Head Coach Geno Auriemma makes an adjustment against the Arkansas Razorbacks as the Huskies open their season with a 95-80 win at the XL Center November 14, 2021 in Hartford, Connecticut.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
UConn Huskies forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa #20 stands strong for a rebound over Arkansas Razorbacks guard Marquesha Davis #1 as the Huskies open their season with a 95-80 win at the XL Center November 14, 2021 in Hartford, Connecticut. Nelson-Ododa went 4-6 scoring 9 points with 8 rebounds. .
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
UConn Huskies guard Evina Westbrook #22 leads a rush downcourt as the Huskies open their season with a 95-80 win at the XL Center November 14, 2021 in Hartford, Connecticut. Westbrook went 4-7 scoring 15 points with 8 rebounds. .
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers #5 hit from all over the floor scoring a career high 34 points against the Arkansas Razorbacks as the Huskies open their season with a 95-80 win at the XL Center November 14, 2021 in Hartford, Connecticut. Bueckers played all 40 minutes of the contest shooting 15-19 with 6 rebounds.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers #5 hugs her little brother Drew Bueckers after scoring a career high 34 points against the Arkansas Razorbacks as the Huskies open their season with a 95-80 win at the XL Center November 14, 2021 in Hartford, Connecticut. Bueckers played all 40 minutes of the contest shooting 15-19 with 6 rebounds.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public