UConn Women’s Basketball take season opener 95-80 over Arkansas

The No. 2 ranked UConn Women’s Huskies delivered a 95-80 victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks at the XL Center Sunday night November 14, taking down the only team to give them a loss during last year’s regular season. Their star sophomore, reigning national player of the year, Paige Bueckers played a full 40 minutes and scored a career-high 34 points in a game where she was 0-1 in the first quarter. She ended 15-19 with 6 rebounds and 4 assists. She was joined by seniors Evina Westbrook and Christyn Williams who played over 38 and 36 minutes of the contest respectively, who added 33 points.

The game had many highlights but also some defensive shortfalls as the Razorbacks made a push that took them from 15 points behind to within 3 in the second period. The team's 19 fouls will be discussed in practice but add senior forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa smothering the Arkansas shooters while going 4 of 6 scoring 9 points with 8 rebounds. There were fast playing blocks and steals in the second half that kept the faithful in the game and cheering.