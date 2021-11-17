North Haven schools ditch offensive mascot, search for new one

Fisher Cats, Nighthawks, Phoenix, Ravens, Storm, and Wolfpack.

Those are names students from North Haven High School will soon pick from to replace “Indians.”

The town’s school board unanimously agreed to move on from the current mascot in July and, in early December, North Haven High School students will vote to determine the new one.

“The [North Haven Mascot Committee] met on November 16th to review over 300 submissions from students and citizens for new mascots,” read a news release from members of the committee responsible for selecting the six finalists. “Each of the submissions were checked against the guidelines and considered carefully as they needed to be a symbol of North Haven town pride, exciting, authentic, meaningful, and sensitive.”

In recent years, Connecticut school districts with mascots Native Americans find offensive have updated names for their sports teams. Guilford and Manchester replaced “Indians” with “Grizzlies” and “Red Hawks” respectively. Others have struggled. Killingly’s school board had replaced and subsequently restored “Redmen.” But state officials are incentivizing districts to abandon offensive mascots by threatening to cut their funding if they don’t. A lack of action could have cost North Haven $87,000.

The vote will be held the week of Dec. 6.