Is racism a public health crisis? Colchester's new first selectman says "No," but an advocate says "Yes."
One of the first things the new first selectman of the town of Colchester did after winning the office this month was to reverse his predecessor’s deeming of racism as a public health crisis.
Earlier this week, I invited Republican Andreas Bisbikos on the show to talk about his thought process. I have not received any response.
So, instead, I invited the Director of Policy for Health Equity Solutions here in Connecticut, Karen Siegel, on to "All Things Considered."
Her organization has advocated for designating racism a public health crisis.
She shares her thoughts on the concept as well as on the rebuke of the concept in Colchester.