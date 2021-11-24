© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Nearly 1 in 6 long-term care facilities are out of compliance with the state's vaccine mandate

WSHU | By John Kane
Published November 24, 2021 at 9:11 AM EST
vaccine_shortages2.jpg
Nicole Leonard
/
Connecticut Public Radio

Connecticut health officials have fined more than 100 long-term care facilities for failure to meet the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Governor Ned Lamont’s executive order required all employees at nursing homes and other healthcare facilities to receive the vaccine by September 28.  

As of last week, data shows nearly 16% of the facilities in the state have failed to report full compliance with the mandate.

The state Department of Public Health has so far handed out nearly $20 million in fines to facilities for vaccine violations.

Copyright 2021 WSHU. To see more, visit WSHU.

Tags

NewsNENC
John Kane
Related Content