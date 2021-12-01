Here’s what we know about the timeline for Digital Currency Group’s move to Stamford

Conn. Gov. Ned Lamont told reporters on Tuesday that his wife’s company sold its holdings in Digital Currency Group as soon as they heard the state’s economic development head, David Lehman, started talks about the move to Stamford, as reported by CT News Junkie:

“As soon as David Lehman was taking the lead on negotiations, we found out things were happening, we sold our position – that was earlier this year,” Lamont told reporters at an unrelated event Tuesday.

Lehman said in an interview with Connecticut Public Tuesday afternoon that he had a conversation either with the governor or his wife about Digital Currency Group before the end of 2020. Oak HC/FT, Annie Lamont’s company, did not sell its shares in the company until April 2021.

Here is a timeline:

October 2015: Digital Currency Group announces that Oak HC/FT, the company founded by Annie Lamont, invests about $1 million.

October 2020: Lehman is introduced to Digital Currency Group by Thomas Madden of the City of Stamford and leads discussions about a move to Connecticut, according to an interview with CT Public.

October through December, 2020: Lehman is made aware “sometime in the 4th quarter of 2020,” after his introduction to Digital Currency Group, that Annie Lamont had a “legacy investment” in the company that predated Lamont’s time in the governor’s office. That’s according to an interview with Connecticut Public. Lehman said he was made aware of the investment through a conversation either with Lamont or his wife, though he couldn’t recall.

January 2021: Digital Currency Group is listed among the recusal list of companies the Lamonts have investments with, according to The Connecticut Mirror.

February 16, 2021: The state signed a letter of intent with Digital Currency Group as part of their move to Stamford, according to Lehman. “I kept Annie and the Governor apprised of conversations we were having with the company on potential relocation consistent with conversations I have with the governor about our whole pipeline of companies,” Lehman said. “We didn’t treat this differently than a normal conversation I would have, keeping him aware of what DECD is doing.”

April 2021: Oak HC/FT sells its holdings and completely exits Digital Currency Group, according to Lehman and a spokesperson for Oak HC/FT. When asked by CT Public, the investment company does not disclose the price of the sale.

August 16, 2021: The state and Digital Currency Group signs a second letter of intent, according to Lehman.

November 15, 2021: Digital Currency Group is removed from the list of companies the Lamonts have recused themselves from for state dealings, according to CT Mirror.

November 29, 2021: Lamont announces Digital Currency Group’s move to Stamford and a plan to hire 300 employees over the next five years, with a potential $5 million in financial incentives from the state paid out in 2025.