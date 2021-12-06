Investigations of school threats prompt lockdowns, closures across Conn.

Several high schools in Hamden, New Haven and Norwich faced lockdowns or closures on Monday as police investigated possible threats. The investigations came after a school shooting in Michigan left four students dead and seven people injured less than a week ago.

Hamden High School closed on Friday, December 3rd, and again this week, after possible threats. Officials plan to reopen on Wednesday. The Hamden School Board will hold a special meeting on Monday evening for a “review of district safety and concerns,” including a stabbing that took place outside the school last week.

State Police also received a tip a little after 9:30 a.m. Monday from a concerned parent of a student at Eli Whitney Technical School in Hamden, who saw a concerning post.

“They had observed a social media threat that was interpreted to be related to Eli Whitney Tech,” said State Trooper Sarah Salnero on Monday morning. “The school principal was contacted and initiated a ‘lockdown’ at the school. Troopers have responded to the school and are investigating.”

New Haven Public Schools spokesperson Justin Harmon said Hillhouse High School is also under police investigation.

“Due to threats posted this morning on social media naming Hillhouse High School, that school is implementing an early dismissal for students,” Harmon said.

Wilbur Cross High School in New Haven also entered temporary lockdown and early dismissal Monday morning. School officials said the students were safe and following proper protocols.

“Police continue to investigate a report they received this morning that an individual carrying a gun was walking toward Wilbur Cross High School,” Harmon said. “Police have said they no longer view the report as credible, though they will continue to search the school thoroughly for any weapon.”

Norwich Free Academy also locked down on Monday morning, according to WFSB , and the lockdown was lifted around 11am after a suspect was identified.

Last Friday, Hearst Connecticut Media reported police responded to a false alarm of shots fired, and investigated other reports of bomb threats and guns seen in social media posts in Danbury, New Milford and Norwalk.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.