Conn. continues to challenge settlement with Stamford-based opioid maker

Connecticut and several other states have filed legal briefs on the Sackler family's removal of funds from Purdue Pharma in the years before a recent bankruptcy settlement.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said the Sacklers removed 11-billion dollars from the company they own. Several states attorneys general are trying to get the court to reverse a judge's approval of the bankruptcy settlement, and to reverse the legal protections that settlement gives the Sacklers.

The lawsuits claim Stamford-based Purdue Pharma played a central role in the marketing and sales of highly addictive opioid pain medication. The medication led to a nation-wide wave of addiction and overdose deaths.