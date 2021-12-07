© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Conn. continues to challenge settlement with Stamford-based opioid maker

Connecticut Public Radio | By Matt Dwyer
Published December 7, 2021 at 2:40 PM EST

Connecticut and several other states have filed legal briefs on the Sackler family's removal of funds from Purdue Pharma in the years before a recent bankruptcy settlement.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said the Sacklers removed 11-billion dollars from the company they own. Several states attorneys general are trying to get the court to reverse a judge's approval of the bankruptcy settlement, and to reverse the legal protections that settlement gives the Sacklers.

The lawsuits claim Stamford-based Purdue Pharma played a central role in the marketing and sales of highly addictive opioid pain medication. The medication led to a nation-wide wave of addiction and overdose deaths.

Matt Dwyer
Matt Dwyer is a producer for Where We Live and a reporter and midday host for Connecticut Public's news department.
See stories by Matt Dwyer