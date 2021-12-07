State officials commemorate the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor

State and local officials with members of the Connecticut National Guard commemorated the 80th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attacks at the base of the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge in New Haven on Tuesday.

Gov. Ned Lamont praised the Americans who served during World War II, and called for unity today in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The power of our ideals, our values, and what we stand for, every once in a while we stand up and shout them together,” Lamont said. “And that’s what happened after Pearl Harbor…that’s what happened after 9/11. And I heard a little bit of that during the early days of Covid.”

Of the 2,400 service members killed in the Pearl Harbor attacks, 18 were from Connecticut.