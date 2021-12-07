State officials commemorate the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor
Sgt. Christopher Lacour of the Connecticut National Guard in front of the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge Memorial in New Haven during a wreath laying ceremony in honor of the 80th anniversary of the attacks on Pearl Harbor. 18 service members from Connecticut were killed in the attack.
Ryan Caron King/Connecticut Public
New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker (left) Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Joseph Giulietti (center), and Governor Ned Lamont (right) bow their heads for a moment of silence for the service members who died during the Pearl Harbor attacks. Officials commemorated the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor with a wreath laying near the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge in New Haven.
Ryan Caron King/Connecticut Public
Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Joseph Giulietti speaks during wreath laying ceremony commemorating the 80th anniversary of the attacks on Pearl Harbor after reading the names of the 18 service members from Connecticut who were killed. He said his father, who served during World War II, wrote to state Senator Martin Looney when the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge was being built requesting that it had the right reflectors and lights so it would be a “constant reminder” of those who served.
Ryan Caron King/Connecticut Public
Members of the Connecticut National Guard in front of the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge Memorial in New Haven during a wreath laying ceremony in honor of the 80th anniversary of the attacks on Pearl Harbor. 18 service members from Connecticut were killed in the attack.
Ryan Caron King/Connecticut Public
Governor Ned Lamont speaks at a ceremony commemorating the 80th anniversary of the attacks on Pearl Harbor. He called for people to stand together “arm in arm to fight an invisible enemy” as the Covid positivity rate rose in Connecticut.
Ryan Caron King/Connecticut Public
New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker, flanked by Governor Ned Lamont, Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz, Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Joseph Giulietti, and state Senator Martin Looney, speaks at a ceremony commemorating the 80th anniversary of the attacks on Pearl Harbor.
Ryan Caron King/Connecticut Public
Major General Francis J. Evon, Jr. places a wreath at the base of the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge as Governor Ned Lamont watches during a ceremony commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attacks.
Ryan Caron King/Connecticut Public
State and local officials with members of the Connecticut National Guard commemorated the 80th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attacks at the base of the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge in New Haven on Tuesday.
Gov. Ned Lamont praised the Americans who served during World War II, and called for unity today in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
“The power of our ideals, our values, and what we stand for, every once in a while we stand up and shout them together,” Lamont said. “And that’s what happened after Pearl Harbor…that’s what happened after 9/11. And I heard a little bit of that during the early days of Covid.”
Of the 2,400 service members killed in the Pearl Harbor attacks, 18 were from Connecticut.