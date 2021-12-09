First lady Biden to meet with families of USS Delaware crew

First lady Jill Biden is visiting Connecticut on Thursday to meet with families of the crew of USS Delaware, an attack submarine based in Groton.

As the submarine’s sponsor, Biden smashed a bottle of sparking wine at its 2018 christening in Newport News, Virginia.

Biden was traveling Thursday with Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro. They planned to visit a holiday gathering of the Navy families. Naval Submarine Base New London is the primary U.S. Navy submarine base on the East Coast.