© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

First lady Biden to meet with families of USS Delaware crew

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published December 9, 2021 at 9:57 AM EST

First lady Jill Biden is visiting Connecticut on Thursday to meet with families of the crew of USS Delaware, an attack submarine based in Groton.

As the submarine’s sponsor, Biden smashed a bottle of sparking wine at its 2018 christening in Newport News, Virginia.

Biden was traveling Thursday with Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro. They planned to visit a holiday gathering of the Navy families. Naval Submarine Base New London is the primary U.S. Navy submarine base on the East Coast.

Tags

NewsLatest News
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by The Associated Press
Related Content