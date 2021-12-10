A digital pandemic access card could be offered soon in Connecticut, other nearby states

Governor Ned Lamont today said digital pandemic access cards will be tested next week.

Lamont says and they could be rolled out within ten days, around Monday, Dec. 20.

"What I want to do is get that digital health card and make it available to every single business, restaurant, and store, and let them make the right decision in terms of allowing people into their facility, letting them have the information if the person is unvaccinated they have to wear a mask," Lamont said. "I don't think we need more mandates than that."

Other states and cities are also considering vaccine passports.

Connecticut's cards would connect to the state's vaccination database to provide proof that a person is vaccinated against COVID-19.

The card system is being set up in cooperation with Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and possibly New York.

Lamont says the roll-out of the card system was delayed by a "false start" when it was first tested.

