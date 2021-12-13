Amid local hoax threats, Newtown students to learn remotely on school shooting anniversary

Nine years after the murder of 26 people at the Sandy Hook Elementary School, students will have a remote learning day Tuesday.

Newtown Superintendent Dr. Lorrie Rodrique said that, given recent threats and hoaxes in the wake of a school shooting in Michigan, she isn’t taking any chances.

“Regardless if we get a threat or not, it’s very difficult on that day, especially with what you’re hearing in the news,” Rodrique said. “I’ve gotten really positive feedback in the last 24 hours about the possibility of doing something different this year and everyone, I hope, will breathe a sigh of relief.”

Three years ago on this day, students were evacuated after Newtown Police got a call about a bomb threat involving the Sandy Hook Elementary School.

“This day is always difficult for so many staff, students, and families,” Rodrique said in a letter announcing the remote learning day. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of the victims of 12/14. We know this is a very emotional time of year, and we hope that moving to a remote learning day will relieve some of the anxiety and stress that often accompanies this day.”

Newtown schools won’t totally close on Tuesday. Instructors can still teach from their classrooms.