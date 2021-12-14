Trumbull students 'spread kindness' on a day to remember Sandy Hook victims

Compliments make people feel better and the lesson students in Trumbull received Tuesday could use them to prevent tragedy.

Students at Madison Middle School marked December 14, 2012, a dark day when 26 people were murdered at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, with lightness. They learned about kindness.

One exercise began with Mrs. Cenatiempo giving each kid in a seventh-grade class one giant piece of construction paper.

“You’re going to write your name in the center of this paper,” Valentina Cenatiempo said.

Students left the papers at their seats and walked to other desks: the teacher instructed her students to write a compliment at each one. Afterward, the students reported back to the teacher what nice notes they got.

“Someone said I’m nice and knowledgeable,” Samantha Espiritu said.

1 of 4 — Madison Middle School 7th grader Samantha Espiritu12, adds her point of view during a discussion on how to spark joy and spread kindness during an Advisory group class at Madison Middle School December 14, 2021 in Trumbull, Connecticut. Joe Amon/Connecticut Public 2 of 4 — Madison Middle School 7th grader Samantha Espiritu12, with her Sandy Hook Promise wristband “Say Something”, during a discussion on how to spark joy and spread kindness in an Advisory group class at Madison Middle School December 14, 2021 in Trumbull, Connecticut. Joe Amon/Connecticut Public 3 of 4 — Madison Middle School Cameron Blazer 12, listens as 7th graders discuss how to spark joy and spread kindness during their Advisory group class at Madison Middle School December 14, 2021 in Trumbull, Connecticut. Joe Amon/Connecticut Public 4 of 4 — Madison Middle School 7th grader Samantha Espiritu12, adding a complement to a classmates paper as the class learns how to spark joy and spread kindness in an Advisory group class at Madison Middle School December 14, 2021 in Trumbull, Connecticut. Joe Amon/Connecticut Public

Cenatiempo told students about how compliments make people feel after the exercise. They feel kindness — and “spreading kindness” is one lesson in a program funded by Sandy Hook Promise called “14 days of action.”

Sandy Hook Promise was founded by Nicole Hockley after she lost her son Dylan in the shooting nine years ago. Now, kids are being trained by Hockley’s organization to act in order to end gun violence.

“When you see signs, when you see concerning behaviors, when something’s not sitting right, it is important for a student to tell a trusted adult and for a trusted adult to take action,” Hockley said.

Espiritu said it’s tragic that anyone would ever target a school for a shooting. She also said that understanding what motivated the act can help prevent shootings. Espiritu’s thought about mental health as she did the kindness exercise.

“I think it really helps with the kids who feel like they don’t really have much importance at school because I know what that feels like and I like to check up with my friends a lot just to make sure that they’re feeling ok,” Espiritu said.

Espiritu is what Nicole Hockley would call an “upstander.”

“Don’t be a bystander, be an upstander – you’re trying to help someone else,” Hockley said.

Hockley’s organization funds 3,500 of these programs across America to prevent gun violence. Kids are trained to know the signs and act – if they are to see something, they should say something. They’re encouraged to inform a trusted adult or report tips anonymously to the Sandy Hook Promise website.

