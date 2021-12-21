Bridgeport public hearing questions whether luxury housing deserves a tax break

High-end market rate apartments could soon be coming to Bridgeport’s harbor, as part of another phase to the area's redevelopment. But first, the developers, Bridgeport Landing Development, want a tax break from the city.

The apartments would help create a “new urban waterfront neighborhood” in the city’s East End – an area that’s been home to a large population of Black and Latino residents over the years. Yet, it wouldn’t include any affordable housing units on site. Instead, the developers would have to support 10 percent of affordable housing in other areas of the city. So if 400 apartments are the initial plan at the waterfront, Bridgeport Landing Development would have to help support 40 affordable housing units across the city.

The suggested 10-year tax agreement would potentially save the company millions while they bring 400 apartments in the area to full fruition – a project estimated to cost $100 million. The area is currently home to Bass Pro Shops and several food establishments.

“The East End will benefit because of their property values. This is adding equity and wealth into the pockets of the people that live there. Steelepointe will create jobs,” said Charles Scott, a local real estate broker and business owner.

Redevelopment of the area has been in the works for decades. Many at Monday night’s meeting said the Christoph family, father and son duo Robert W. Christoph and Robert W. Christoph, JR., has been involved in the community just as long touting their characters.

“They have been steadfast…,” said Deborah Sims, an East End activist. “We have a lot of people that come to the East End and promise stuff but Steelepoint really helps us with our development. They are not your typical developers, they are caring and compassionate. They care about people and care about the community.”

But while many supported the agreement, others questioned the details.

“The issue at hand to me is not about supporting development, it is about what we want our city to look like and who our city is for. Bridgeport is a majority Black and Brown city and the people who live here deserve to live everywhere, "said Gememe Davis, the vice-president of local non-profit Bridgeport Generation Now. “We do not deserve to be segregated out of an area because we don’t have the current funds.”

Davis said there are concerns about these luxury apartments being out of reach for the majority of the people in Bridgeport – a city where Black and Latino residents have lower median incomes than their white counterparts, according to a recent housing assessment by the Regional Planning Association.

“The lack of guaranteed affordable housing units at Steelpointe is a segregationist policy and one that will ensure that Steelpointe is and will forever be physically, economically and racially segregated,” said Callie Heilmann, also with Bridgeport Generation.

Heilmann said there’s no question that development is needed in Bridgeport and Steelpointe could be a great project, but tweaks are just needed in the agreement to make it more equitable. She and Davis suggested requiring developers to add at least 20 percent of affordable housing on-site.

The council will revisit the issue on Dec. 29th at a joint meeting with the council’s economic and contracts committee.